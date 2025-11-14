Britain selects North Wales for first small nuclear power station while U.S. voices concerns

Britain has chosen Wylfa on the island of Anglesey in North Wales as the site for its first small modular nuclear reactor, a step officials say will help strengthen the country’s long-term energy security and support climate goals.

The government endorsed small modular reactors, or SMRs, as a quicker and more cost-efficient way to expand low-carbon electricity generation. Rolls-Royce, a leading British engineering company, is developing the design. Large nuclear projects typically require far longer timelines and more complex financing.

The decision drew a critical response from the United States, which had supported a proposal for a larger plant at the same location led by U.S. firm Westinghouse. In a public statement, the U.S. ambassador said Washington believed alternative options could have been delivered more quickly and at a lower cost. British officials said they had selected the site they considered most suitable for the country’s flagship SMR program and emphasized that cooperation with the United States on nuclear energy would continue.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office noted that Britain is keeping open the possibility of developing a large-scale plant elsewhere in the country. The government has tasked GB Energy-Nuclear, a state-owned enterprise, with identifying potential locations by autumn 2026.

Authorities estimate that the new reactors at Wylfa will eventually supply electricity for the equivalent of three million homes and create up to 3,000 jobs during construction. Connection to the national grid is planned for the 2030s.

Britain currently has two major nuclear power stations under construction: Hinkley Point C in western England and Sizewell C in the east. Starmer has highlighted close coordination with U.S. President Donald Trump on trade and foreign policy, though differences remain over energy strategy. Trump has previously criticized the United Kingdom’s approach to meeting its 2050 net-zero target and urged more domestic oil production.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Amazon is exploring the use of small modular reactors for its long-term energy needs. The company is moving ahead with plans to power its data centers with SMRs developed by U.S. startup X-Energy, though that project remains in the early stages and is expected to take years to complete.