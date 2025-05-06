Kazakhstan reveals its top trading partners in 2024

China, Russia and Italy were Kazakhstan’s top three trading partners, accounting for the bulk of the country’s exports and imports.

In 2024, Kazakhstan’s export revenue surpassed the mark of 81 billion US dollars. Of that, crude oil accounted for 42.9 billion US dollars, representing 52.5% of Kazakhstan’s total exports. The country also exported uranium worth 4.6 billion US dollars, copper and copper cathodes worth 4.1 billion US dollars as well as copper ores and concentrates to the amount of 3.2 billion US dollars.

Last year, passenger cars represented the majority of Kazakhstan’s imports, totaling 2.3 billion US dollars, followed by aerial vehicles - 1.8 billion US dollars, pharmaceuticals – 1.7 billion US dollars and telecommunications equipment.

In January this year, Kazakhstan’s exports stood at 4.5 billion US dollars and imports at 2.8 billion US dollars, posting a positive trade balance, which contributes to the country’s sustainable foreign economic policy.

Kazakhstan designated development of strategic partnerships with China, Russia and the EU as well as enhancing its role in Central Asia as a priority in 2025.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan-Vietnam trade had reached 860 million US dollars in 2024.