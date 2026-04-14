Government to raise minimum wage to KZT150,000

Earlier, the Government announced development of comprehensive measures to raise household incomes. The Vice Minister noted that one of the key directions is raising the minimum wage.

“First of all, this concerns the issue of the minimum wage, which is currently set at 85,000 tenge. Globally, the minimum wage is typically 50 percent of the median salary. In Kazakhstan, the median salary is about 302,000 tenge. It means that in the near future we will need to raise the minimum wage to 150,000 tenge,” said Amrin.

He added that the final decision will depend on the capacity of the republican budget.

“This year, we will monitor how revenues develop. If the current dynamics continue, then we will have the financial ability to implement this measure," he noted.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the number of business entities in Kazakhstan had increased by 330,000.