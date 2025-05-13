Kazakhstan reveals control measures as the country mulls on legalizing industrial hemp
Kazakhstan’s Agriculture Vice Minister Azat Sultanov revealed what is behind the country’s campaign for legalized industrial hemp, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Kazakhstan is to regulate by law the types of cannabis strains allowed for cultivation. They include neither drug-containing types nor types that can be used to create cannabis-based drugs or medical cannabis. We’re talking about industrial hemp that has lower concentration or no concertation of THC, said Sultanov during a briefing on Tuesday.
The Kazakh Vice Minister said: “Labs are to carry out forensic testing of illicit cannabis samples”.
The state will control industrial hemp production in four steps, including regulating hemp cultivation by law, conducting forensic testing before processing, collecting samples in a chaotic manner by internal affairs bodies during cultivation, destroying the entire crop in case of violations, said Sultanov.