Kazakhstan reveals five pillars of national cleanliness standard

At a Government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Alibek Kuantyrov presented approaches to shaping the standard.

The National Cleanliness Standard is proposed as a system of five thematic pillars: environmental education, environmental volunteering, cleanliness and improvement of populated areas, urban greening, and cleanliness of natural areas. A designated government body will be accountable for developing and implementing each pillar, while the Government will oversee overall coordination.

According to the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, since the launch of Taza Qazaqstan initiative, around 10,000 illegal dumpsites have been cleared, 7 million trees planted, and more than 2,000 volunteer projects delivered.

In addition, schools have held more than 560,000 environmental education sessions. Over 57,000 citizen requests regarding site improvements and sanitary conditions have been submitted through TazaQazBot.

As previously reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed developing a national cleanliness standard in Kazakhstan.