Kassym-Jomart Tokayev calls for national cleanliness standard in Kazakhstan

Addressing eco-activists and youth at the Presidential Park, the Head of State called the Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign a unique project that has brought progressive changes to the nation's way of life.

According to him, large-scale efforts are underway in all regions of Kazakhstan. Since the start of the year, more than 600 environmental events have been held across the country. This work involved 7 million people. Over 130,000 hectares of land have been cleaned, and 1.3 million trees have been planted.

"Thanks to these valuable efforts, completely new qualities and values are beginning to take shape among our people. However, we cannot relax and rest on our laurels. If we want to become a civilized country, we must keep moving forward. We still have plenty of important and pressing goals and objectives ahead. We must take the Taza Qazaqstan movement to a whole new level. I consider it necessary to develop a national standard of cleanliness in the country. This is a demand of the times," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.

He also urged a broader view of the concept of cleanliness.

"We must consider the concept of cleanliness in a broad sense. A person with pure thoughts and intentions will do what is right in every action. It is important to start with yourself. I believe that Kazakhstan's youth are people with pure hearts and honest citizens," the President said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Head of State addressed participants of the Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign.