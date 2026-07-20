Kazakhstan reveals ambitious plan to overhaul energy and utilities

Upgrading utility networks

Of that total, KZT 6.8 trillion will go toward upgrading and building 86,000 kilometers of utility networks across the country, including:

77,600 km of power lines

4,700 km of water supply networks

2,600 km of sewerage systems

1,600 km of heating networks

The comprehensive infrastructure overhaul is expected to reduce the average wear-and-tear rate of utility infrastructure to 40% and cut emergency breakdowns by 20%. As a result, consumers will have reliable heating and quality water delivered to their homes.

By 2025, 17 pilot projects to renovate aging facilities were funded under the national project, totaling KZT 31.7 billion. To minimize the impact of the infrastructure renewal program on tariffs, the government will subsidize interest rates on loans taken out by utility companies. Targeted assistance for utility bills will remain in place for socially vulnerable groups.

Boosting power generation

An additional KZT 6.2 trillion will be allocated for building new power generation capacity and upgrading existing plants. Once all work is completed, Kazakhstan's total electricity output will rise to 32.6 GW.

Domestic manufacturers will be given priority under t the National Project for the Modernization of the Energy and Utilities Sectors. Some 2,786 product lines totaling KZT 2.24 trillion have already been identified, and a pool of 220 Kazakh plants and 669 qualified companies has been formed to handle design and equipment supply for the project.

As written earlier, Astana is set to channel 16.2 billion tenge for engineering and energy infrastructure development.