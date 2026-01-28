Kazakhstan restores oil production at Korolev field — Energy Ministry

“Production at the Korolev field has now been fully restored, and the phased launch of the Tengiz field is under way. We expect Tengiz to be fully operational within a week,” Akkenzhenov said.

The minister noted that the process is technologically complex.

“A total of 30 transformers of various capacities are installed at the field, most of them rated at 110 kV. Three of these, which are critical pieces of equipment, were damaged. We have restored part of their functionality, and the field is now being brought back online in stages. The first gas has already been produced,” he added.