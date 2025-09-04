Kazakhstan reports steady rise in Child Well-Being Index

The average country indicator increased by 2.5 points and reached 58.6 points against 56.1 points in 2023.

Eight regions managed to surpass the average indicator – from 59.4 to 64.6 points.

Aktobe region demonstrates the highest result of 64.6 points, which is 5.6 points higher than a year earlier. Pavlodar region maintains a high level of 63.3 points. Almaty city (+6.9) and Kostanay region (+6.4) showed a significant increase.

“In line with the President’s directive, the Child Well-Being Index was launched in Kazakhstan in 2022. It enables to compare results between regions and with international indicators, and also draws attention of the state and society to childhood problems,” says Chairperson of the Ministry’s Committee for Children’s Rights Protection Nassymzhan Ospanova.

The Child Well-Being Index encompasses 56 indicators in four areas: “Child”, “Family and Society”, “Public Policy” and “Welfare of the Country”. It is formed on the basis of 35 statistical and 21 survey indicators covering health and child development, family and social environment, as well as the effectiveness of government policy in education, health care, social protection, ecology and infrastructure.

