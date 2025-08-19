Kazakhstan reports slowdown in food price growth

According to Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Aizhan Bizhanova, prices for the majority of socially significant products remain the lowest in the Eurasian Economic Union.

“Kazakhstan has the lowest market prices among the EAEU countries for 15 food items (sunflower oil, cottage cheese, eggs, salt, buckwheat, rice, flour, vegetables, etc.),” she said.

In her words, the lowest prices for milk and beef were recorded in Belarus, the lowest prices for chicken are in Belarus and Russia, with Kazakhstan standing second. As for butter, the lowest prices are observed in Kyrgyzstan.

In order to further stabilize prices at the domestic market, a package of measures has been implemented. The network of feeding yards is being developed, the country’s meat cluster is being formed, and agricultural fairs are being organized countrywide.

Earlier it was reported that food production in Kazakhstan had grown by 10.5% to reach 1.8 trillion tenge.