Kazakhstan reports growth in sunflower oil production

Notably, in the first half of the current year, sunflower oil exports surged by 46.2%. Major importers of home-produced sunflower oil are Russia, China, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Ukraine, Germany and France.

The average price per liter of sunflower oil in Kazakhstan stands at 832 tenge. As of August 12, 2025, the lowest price was registered in Turkistan – 745 tenge, and the highest one is in Zhezkazgan – 928 tenge.

Earlier it was reported that since January 2025, Kazakhstan has observed significant slowdown in prices increase.