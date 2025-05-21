EN
    Kazakhstan reports decrease in number of three-shift schools

    19:43, 21 May 2025

    The number of three-shift schools decreased by 100 in Kazakhstan in the past three years, Kazinform News Agency quotes Minister of Enlightenment Gani Beissembayev as saying at a briefing today.

    education
    Photo credit: Darya Averchenko / Kazinform

    According to the minister, the implementation of the Comfortable School national project enabled to decrease the number of three-shift schools by 100 and dilapidated schools by 32.

    “As soon as construction works are completed, we expect that the problem of three-shift schooling will be  solved in Kazakhstan,” he stressed.

    In his words, 105 modern schools have beeт built countrywide since the launch of the project.

    Another 112 educational facilities are set to be built by the end of 2025.

    In general, the ministry plans to commission 217 schools for 460,000 students within two years.

    Earlier it was reported that more than 180,000 school students signed up for Unified National Testing in 2025.

    Schools Kazakhstan Education Other Governmental Authorities
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
