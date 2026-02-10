Kazakhstan reports decline in flu, surge in measles cases

Since September 1, 2025, Kazakhstan has registered 3,332,252 ARVI cases, down 10% from the same period last year, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry said.

3,018 flu cases, including 2,958 Influenza A (H3N2) cases, 53 Influenza A (H1N1), and seven Influenza B cases were laboratory-confirmed.

2.27 million people (11.13% of the population) have been vaccinated against flu, in line with WHO recommendations.

Schools continue operating normally, with student illness rates below 20% per class.

At the same time, measles cases have been reported in 19 regions except the city of Shymkent, with 80% of infections among those unvaccinated. Notably, 58% of children affected were unvaccinated due to parental refusal. The Ministry stressed that vaccination remains the only effective prevention.

Parents are urged to check children’s immunization records and seek vaccinations according to the National Immunization Schedule.

Additionally, Kazakhstan has strengthened sanitary and quarantine controls at border checkpoints due to the Nipah virus outbreak in Southeast Asia, particularly in India. Airports are conducting emergency response drills, and medical facilities are on high alert, stocked with medicines, protective equipment, and disinfectants.

As written before, over 1,000 measles cases recorded in Kazakhstan in January.