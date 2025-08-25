Kazakhstan reports 37% increase in trade sector investments

Over 800,000 business entities are operating countrywide, employing more than 1.5 million people, according to Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev.

Market protection and promotion of home-produced goods

Kazakh Government has developed a package of measures to protect domestic market and support local producers.

In 2025, the legislation governing the identification of the country of origin of goods was amended. A unified register of domestic commodity producers is being compiled. The register will accumulate data on real companies, to enable them to get access to state support measures, as well as to public and quasi-public procurement. A special program was launched under which domestic commodity producers receive at least 50% of shelf space in stores. At the same time, work is underway to restrict access of low-quality and unsafe products to the domestic market.

“A situational headquarters involving all regulatory agencies has been launched. Over 47,000 units of transport or 600,000 tons of livestock products were checked. More than 900,000 units of transport were sent back and over 1,000 documents did not comply with the local requirements,” Arman Shakkaliyev said.

Support of exporters and promotion of products abroad

In 7 months of 2025, the volume of support provided to business entities by the Export-Credit Agency, has increased by 200 billion tenge, having reached 394 billion tenge. Small and medium entities accounted for 71% of all projects supported, with the share of medium and high-value added products reaching 83%.

Kazakhstan has opened partner offices and national trade pavilions in Chengdu, Urumqi, Nanjing, and Shandong Province, in the territory of Termez International Center in Uzbekistan, to promote home-produced goods at the external markets. Export promotion activity is also underway in the UAE, Turkiye, India, Iran and China.

In addition, Kazakhstan holds trade missions in priority countries and promotes its goods at the international e-commerce platforms, including jd.com, Doiyin and Alibaba.

Earlier it was reported that nine Kazakhstani companies were included in China’s non-food exporter list.