9 Kazakhstani companies included in China’s non-food exporter list

As part of efforts to promote bilateral trade potential between Kazakhstan and China as well as following the talks and coordination of all technical and legal aspects, a protocol allowing the export of cattle hides from Kazakhstan to China was signed between the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry and the General Customs Administration of China last November.

Kazakhstan’s Veterinary Control and Supervision Committee in close cooperation with the Chinese side works on the approval of a veterinary certificate for exporting animal products.

As a result of joint efforts, nine companies from Kazakhstan have been added for the first time to China’s non-food exporter list, of which seven are engaged in the export of cattle hides and two – in production and export of artemia cysts.

The efforts are aimed at boosting trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and China and increasing competitiveness of Kazakhstani products abroad.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan has significantly increased its barley exports, reaching 1.82 million tonnes from September 2024 till August 2025 - twice as much as during the same period last season, representing a growth of 952,600 tonnes.