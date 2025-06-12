EN
    Kazakhstan reports 3.1% increase in export volumes

    15:29, 12 June 2025

    The volume of Kazakhstan’s exports exceeded $80 billion having increased by 3.1%. This was announced by Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Asset Nussupov at the Forum of Kazakhstani Exporters, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Addressing the participants, he said that the export of processing industry products reached $28.8 billion, and the export of services rose by 10.8% reaching $11.8 billion.

    He pointed out that support of small and medium businesses remains a key area.

    “Last year, under the state program of SMEs support, more than 27,000 projects worth a total of 1.6 trillion tenge were financed. The share of SMEs in the country’s GDP reached 39.3% which proves its growing impact on national economy,” he added.

    Earlier it was reported that on June 16-17, 2025, Astana will host the first regional energy forum “Power Central Asia + China,” to be held in conjunction with the Central Asia – China Summit.

     

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
