Kazakhstan reports 3.1% increase in export volumes
The volume of Kazakhstan’s exports exceeded $80 billion having increased by 3.1%. This was announced by Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Asset Nussupov at the Forum of Kazakhstani Exporters, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Addressing the participants, he said that the export of processing industry products reached $28.8 billion, and the export of services rose by 10.8% reaching $11.8 billion.
He pointed out that support of small and medium businesses remains a key area.
“Last year, under the state program of SMEs support, more than 27,000 projects worth a total of 1.6 trillion tenge were financed. The share of SMEs in the country’s GDP reached 39.3% which proves its growing impact on national economy,” he added.
