Kazakhstan to sign over 20 documents at "Power Central Asia + China" regional energy forum

The event is organized by the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan in partnership with the Association for the Promotion of Infrastructure and Innovation Development (APIID) and with the support of leading energy corporations and institutions, including China Southern Power Grid, PowerChina, Huawei, Energy China, China Datang, LONGi, KEGOC, Samruk-Energy, KazMunayGas, Qazaq Gaz, and Kazakh Invest.

The goal of the forum is to establish a strong foundation for joint projects in the investment, industrial, and academic spheres. The event aims to reinforce Kazakhstan’s status as a regional hub in green energy, digital technologies, and industrial cooperation.

The forum is expected to contribute to attracting investment into key economic sectors, including renewable energy (RES), hydrogen energy, and the modernization of the fuel and energy sector based on ESG principles (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance).

The event offers 22 panel sessions,as well as roundtables, B2B, G2B and G2G meetings.

The forum will bring together key energy market stakeholders and government representatives from China, Kazakhstan, and other Central Asian countries, executives of major energy and industrial corporations, such as KEGOC, Samruk-Energy, QazaqGaz, KazMunayGas, PowerChina, Huawei, and LONGi, representatives of international financial institutions like Asian Development Bank (ADB), European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), and members of academic and scientific communities.

More than 20 strategic agreements and memoranda of cooperation are planned to be signed during the forum. The participants will be also presented new investment projects and localization programs in Kazakhstan. The event will also end with the launch of joint educational and personnel training programs for energy sector.