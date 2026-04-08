Kazakhstan reports 25% drop in stroke fatalities, 3.2% in heart attack deaths

According to the Ministry of Healthcare, Kazakhstan now has full nationwide coverage, with 85 specialized stroke centers and 82 coronary angiography departments currently operating. In addition, the number of high-tech heart surgeries performed in the country has increased.

These efforts have led to a 3.2% decline in deaths from heart attacks and a striking 25% reduction in hospital deaths from strokes.

To further prevent cerebrovascular disorders, a new screening program has been introduced under the Mandatory Social Health Insurance system. The program offers ultrasound scans of the brachiocephalic vessels to men aged 50 and older once every two years.

The Ministry of Healthcare noted that by the end of 2025, Kazakhstan ranked among the top ten countries in the WHO European Region for reducing deaths from non-communicable diseases by 25%.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan’s life expectancy reached a record high, nearly 76 years.