Kazakhstan reports 22fold decrease in citizenship renunciation cases

According to the State Counselor, the country observes a steady tendency towards strengthening the authority of Kazakhstani citizenship.

“Over the past six years, a constant decrease in the number of people willing to renounce the citizenship of Kazakhstan has been observed,” he said.

In 2019, the country registered 1,700 cases of citizenship renunciation, in 2020 – 944, in 2021 – 123, in 2022 -114, in 2023 – 107, and in 2024 – 77.

So, in the past six years, the number of citizenship renunciation applications has decreased by 22 times, he stressed.

The previous sitting of the Commission on Citizenship was held in november 2024.