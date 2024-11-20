Number of Kazakhstanis willing to renounce their citizenship declines

The members of the Commission discussed the issues of conferment and renunciation of citizenship of Kazakhstan.

Erlan Karin noted that the number of persons willing to renounce their citizenship has decreased in the past five years, which proves rising authority of Kazakhstani citizenship.

In 2019, the country recorded 1,700 cases of renunciation of citizenship. In 2020, this figure dropped to 944, in 2021 – to 123, in 2022 – to 114, and in 2023 – to 107. And only 30 cases were registered from January to October 2024.