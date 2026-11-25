Speaking at a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Sarkhat Beissenova, Chair of the Committee for Sanitary and Epidemiological Control of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Health, said seven cases had been recorded in Almaty among people arriving from the Maldives, while two patients had traveled to Vietnam. One case each was linked to trips to India and Dubai.

In Astana, the disease was detected in people returning from Vietnam and Indonesia. Another case was registered in Kostanay region in a person who had traveled to Vietnam.

Beisenova said that no new cases had been reported in November.

In addition, Kazakhstan has recorded five imported cases of malaria since the start of the year. Four were detected in Almaty and one in Astana. Four patients were diagnosed with Plasmodium falciparum malaria, while one had Plasmodium vivax malaria. All cases were laboratory-confirmed.

The patients had traveled to African countries, including Uganda, Ghana, Gabon and Zanzibar. In one case, the patient arrived from Vietnam, Beissenova said.

She also urged Kazakhstanis to prepare in advance when traveling to countries where infectious diseases are reported and to observe precautionary measures.

Earlier, Qazinform reported acute respiratory infections declined 28% in Kazakhstan.