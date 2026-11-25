The figures were announced by Sarkhat Beissenova, chair of the Committee for Sanitary and Epidemiological Control under the Ministry of Health, during a briefing at the Central Communications Service.

More than 133,000 cases were registered over the past week, 2.7 times fewer than during the same period last year. Laboratory tests have identified several circulating viruses, with rhinoviruses (345 cases), bocaviruses (195) and adenoviruses (189) among the most common.

Despite the decline in infections, health officials continue to urge the public not to neglect preventive measures.

Beissenova also reported 297 cases of influenza since September, including 295 cases of influenza A (H1N1) pdm09 and two cases of influenza B.

She warned that similar symptoms can be caused by different viruses and advised against self-diagnosis and self-medication. Pregnant women, young children, older adults and people with chronic conditions remain particularly vulnerable to complications.

For the 2026-2027 influenza season, Kazakhstan purchased 2.1 million doses of the Grippol Plus vaccine, which protects against three influenza strains: A (H1N1), A (H3N2) and B. Its composition follows World Health Organization recommendations.

As of now, 2,065,649 people have been vaccinated, representing 93.9% of the planned target. The vaccination campaign will continue until December 1, 2026.

Free vaccinations are provided to designated high-risk groups, including children under medical supervision, orphans, people with disabilities, healthcare workers and residents of social care facilities. Vaccination is also available on a voluntary basis to other vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, military personnel, people with chronic cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, and citizens over 65.

Beissenova stressed that vaccination remains an effective way to reduce the risk of influenza and its severe complications, urging people in high-risk groups not to delay getting vaccinated.

Earlier, Qazinform reported measles cases fell in Almaty region following an immunization campaign.