Kazakhstan repatriates over 4,600 citizens from Middle East

As of March 7, a total of 27 flights were operated to bring back 4,659 passengers since the escalation in the region.

On March 5–6, 2026, four airlines operated 15 flights, evacuating 2,549 passengers.

Air Astana performed three flights on route Jeddah – Atyrau – Almaty, SCAT one flight en route Muscat – Almaty and FlyDubai operated seven flights (five to Almaty, two to Astana).

Air Arabia also carried out four flights from Sharjah to Almaty.

The Ministry noted that evacuation work continues depending on the evolving situation in the region.

Earlier, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry reported that on March 6, seven Kazakh citizens working for Zarkuh were evacuated by land to the Iran–Armenia border.