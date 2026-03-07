Kazakhstan continues efforts to bring its nationals from Middle East conflict zone

Since the start of the evacuation, more than 4,700 Kazakh citizens have returned home with the assistance of both resident and non-resident airlines. Besides, evacuations are also being carried out by land.

On March 6, Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions organized the departure of seven Kazakh citizens, employees of Zarkukh, to the Iran–Armenia border. According to preliminary information, the company plans to evacuate another 16 citizens along the same route.

In total, 66 Kazakh citizens have already been returned from Iran.

Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions in the region continue coordinating actions and maintain constant communication with citizens.

The Foreign Ministry strongly advises Kazakh citizens to refrain from traveling to the following countries until active hostilities cease and the situation fully stabilizes: Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Yemen, Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, UAE, Oman, and Syria.

