Kazakhstan repairs 8.5 thousand kilometers of roads since 2024

“8,470 kilometers have already covered with repair works since 2024 - about 85% of the target set for completion by 2028,” the ministry says.

The program was launched in 2024.

In its first year, 959 kilometers of roads were repaired, followed by another 2,320 kilometers in 2025. In total, 3,279 kilometers were upgraded over the two years. Work expanded significantly in 2026, with 3,679 kilometers repaired under 124 projects, 29 of which (1,451 kilometers) will continue into 2027.

Additional projects are financed through toll road revenues. In 2026, 38 projects covering 1,512 kilometers are planned. The ministry emphasizes that the program aims to improve road safety, enhance regional connectivity, reduce transport costs, and modernize national infrastructure.

Officials note that achieving the 10,000‑kilometer target by the end of 2028 remains a key priority in upgrading Kazakhstan’s republican road network.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan is set to accelerate modernization of road checkpoints.