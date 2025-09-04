Cargo transportation via Trans-Caspian Corridor grows sixfold for 5 years

The 2029 national infrastructure plan was approved in Kazakhstan last July to have the country’s infrastructure modernized. Its key goal is to develop utilities, meet the people’s needs and ensure economic growth, Bozumbayev told the international forum Astana Finance Day 2025 in the Kazakh capital.

He highlighted the development of the Trans-Caspian international transport route that is currently playing a strategic role for Kazakhstan and the whole region. For the past five years, the volume of carriage via the corridor surged sixfold from 800,000 in 2020 to 4.5 million tons in 2024. It is projected to boost traffic volume up to 10 million tons a year.

He added last December, the Modernization of energy and utilities sectors national program was adopted in Kazakhstan to update the main systems and ensure a reliable power supply. Its key indicator is the reduction of the deterioration level to 40%. It is planned to attract some 6.8 trillion tenge in investments for the modernization of 86,000 km of utility networks to significantly reduce the breakdowns. It is also planned to commission 26GW of new generating capacities by 2035 through renewable energy sources, development of movable gas generation, water resources and basic hydrogen capacities.

Recall that smong the strategic initiatives, Bozumbayev presented the Alatau City project in the Almaty region, which covers over 80,000 hectares. The project envisions a comprehensive ecosystem integrating industrial facilities, scientific infrastructure, and modern urban spaces.