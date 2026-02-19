Kazakhstan renovates 53 hospitals and perinatal centers

As Healthcare Minister Akmaral Alnazarova, said the analysis revealed a systemic imbalance between available hospital beds and patient wait times. One in six beds remains unused, and more than 222,000 patients, or 17% of planned admissions, wait over 20 days for treatment.

In some regions, despite free capacity, up to seven therapeutic specialties, including rheumatology, hematology, cardiology, pulmonology, nephrology, neurology, and endocrinology, are lacking due to low tariffs and weak regional management.

She stressed that specialized centers for rheumatology, nephrology, respiratory medicine, and gastroenterology have been established at the national level.

Six therapeutic departments for 113 beds opened in regional hospitals that are expected to reduce average waiting times from 30 to 20 days without extra budget costs.

Pediatric beds and neonatal surgery units were also expanded, raising child survival rates to 86%.

The renovation project provides for opening 55 specialized departments with 2,718 beds, establishing 18 telemedicine centers, 73 competence centers, and 51 simulation centers and training 230 specialists, expanding hospital pharmacy services: specialized units increased to 138, with plans to reach 210.

The economic impact of the project is estimated at 1.5 billion tenge over two years.

This modernization is part of a broader effort to upgrade healthcare infrastructure and improve access to specialized medical services nationwide.

To note, the Kazakh capital to build two perinatal centers, hospitals, and clinics.