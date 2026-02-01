Kazakh capital to build two perinatal centers, hospitals, and clinics

Birth rates in Astana have risen by 35% over the past decade, creating heavy pressure on maternity hospitals.

He said two new perinatal centers for 250 beds each will be built. The first center, funded by Samruk-Kazyna, is already under construction and scheduled to open in 2027.

Фото: Kazinform

The second center is in the design stage, with completion planned for 2028.

A reception and diagnostic complex at the city multidisciplinary hospital No. 2 is to be completed soon to improve emergency medical services.

Design work continues on a new city multidisciplinary hospital No. 3 in Saryarka district, also supported by Samruk-Kazyna.

Utmost attention is paid to pediatric emergency aid. The children’s trauma unit will open at the National Coordination Center for Emergency Medicine, serving the Nura and Yesil districts by February 15 this year.

This will ease the load on the existing children’s trauma center and improve access to pediatric care.

He stressed 11 new medical facilities are to be built in Astana, including republican centers, multidisciplinary hospitals, polyclinics, ambulance substations.

