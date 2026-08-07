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    Kazakhstan remains Uzbekistan's third-largest trading partner in first half of 2026

    08:42, 7 August 2026

    Kazakhstan ranked as Uzbekistan's third-largest trading partner during the first half of 2026, with bilateral trade reaching 2.8 billion US dollars, according to data released by Uzbekistan's National Statistics Committee, Qazinform News Agency cites UzA.

    Kazakhstan remains Uzbekistan's third-largest trading partner in first half of 2026
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The figures cover the January-June period, during which Uzbekistan conducted foreign trade with 195 countries.

    China remained Uzbekistan's largest trading partner, with trade totaling 9.5 billion US dollars, followed by Russia at 7.0 billion US dollars. Kazakhstan secured third place with 2.8 billion US dollars.

    Türkiye ranked fourth with 1.4 billion US dollars in trade, followed by Afghanistan at 1.1 billion US dollars. Other major trading partners included the Republic of Korea ($940.0 million), France ($890.9 million), the United Arab Emirates ($807.7 million), the Kyrgyz Republic ($624.6 million), and Germany ($623.2 million).

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan strengthen trade and economic ties/

    World News Central Asia Uzbekistan Trade Statistics
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