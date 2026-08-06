Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan strengthen trade and economic ties

Chairman of Kazakh National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken Kanat Sharlapaev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Yeraly Togzhanov, Chairman of Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry Davron Vakhabov, and business leaders from both countries took part in the event.

Addressing those attending, Kanat Sharlapaev outlined the priorities of economic cooperation between the two nations. He said that in 2025, bilateral trade grew by 16.2%, reaching 4.8 billion US dollars. For the first five months of 2026, trade rose by 2.3 billion US dollars, which is 37.2% more compared to the same period of the last year.

Kazakhstan’s exports rose 24.6%, totaling 3.52 billion US dollars.