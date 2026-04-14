Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Peter Magyar on victory in parliamentary elections in Hungary

The Kazakhstani leader stated that the voting outcomes demonstrate a strong mandate for the TISZA party, signaling voter trust in the party's leadership and its policy platform, as well as expressed confidence in the further sustainable development of Hungary.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Astana attaches great importance to enhancing the strategic partnership with Budapest, confirming his readiness for expanding bilateral ties to benefit both nations’ peoples.

The Kazakhstani president wished Peter Magyar success in his responsible activity, and the friendly people of Hungary – wellbeing and prosperity.

Previously, Qazinform reported Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chairwoman of the Management Board of the Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund Lazzat Chinkisbaeva, focusing on the Fund’s performance results and its ongoing charitable initiatives.