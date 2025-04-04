Kazakhstan remains reliable hydrocarbons supplier to Europe, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Photo credit: Akorda

Kazakhstan accounts for 13% of the total oil imports to the EU, with the most shipped through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. We highly appreciate the EU support aimed at ensuring the stable and long-term functioning of this consortium and at the same time we are developing alternative routes for oil shipments. Kazakhstan also develops projects in the sphere of renewable power generation and clean fuel. We build up wind and solar energy capacities and develop green hydrogen projects together with long-standing partners such as Total, Eni, Svevind and other European countries, the President said.

The Head of State emphasized Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan proceed to fulfilling the large-scale project on the construction of a green energy transmission line via the Caspian Sea with further access to the European markets.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also focused on cooperation in rare earth metals, another strategically valuable direction for cooperation. Kazakhstan produces 19 out of 34 of raw materials necessary for the EU economy, including uranium, titanium, copper, lithium, cobalt, tungsten and others.

He added that Kazakhstan and the EBRD develop geological exploration projects and implement leading and sustainable practices in the mining sector. In this context, the President of Kazakhstan suggested building a regional rare-earth metals research institute in Astana as a source for up-to-date information for enterprises and investors about available deposits, technologies and mining.

As stated previously, Kazakhstan is ready to boost exports to the EU by over USD 2 bln.