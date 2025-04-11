Kazakhstan remains committed to open trade, says President

The Head of State said, ‘Kazakhstan seeks partnerships built on trust, open dialogue and mutual interests’.

Trade is a driver of progress, fueling prosperity of all countries, he said.

President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan sits at the crossroads of key trade routes linking East and West, North and South, citing the country’s strategic geographical location.

Kazakhstan takes an active part in the key international transport and logistics projects, said the President, urging to foster all-round and mutually beneficial cooperation with neighboring nations.

Tokayev said that the country’s balanced and stable foreign policy reflects the interests of its people, adding that Kazakhstan pursues friendly relations with all its neighbors.

As earlier reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the residents of Shymkent as part of his working visit to the city.