Kazakhstan relocates kulans into Ile-Balkhash State Nature Reserve
21:56, 14 September 2026
Kazakhstan has relocated kulans from Altyn‑Emel National Park to Ile‑Balkhash Reserve to preserve the species and expand their natural habitat, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.
Specialists will continue monitoring the kulans’ adaptation, movement, and general condition.
The initiative was launched to restore the natural population, broaden the species’ range, and strengthen biodiversity conservation in Kazakhstan.
The project to reintroduce kulans to Central Kazakhstan has been underway since 2017 as part of the Altyn Dala Initiative, in collaboration with international conservation organizations.