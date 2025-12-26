Kazakh President signs decree expanding National Security Committee’s powers

According to the decree, the Kazakh National Security Committee is granted powers and functions from the Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Ministry on the exercise of state control in the informatization field, specifically regarding information security of critical assets of information and communications infrastructure.

Under the document, the Government, together with the National Security Committee, is instructed to prepare necessary legislative amendments and adopt measures to implement the decree.

In addition, the National Security Committee was assigned with submitting to the President draft amendments and additions to the Regulations of the Committee for consideration, with control over the decree’s implementation resting with the Presidential Administration.

The decree takes effort on the date of its signing.