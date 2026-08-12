Kazakhstan marks Caspian Sea Day with international environmental initiatives

According to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the international volunteer week Caspian Sea Action Week 2026 was held ahead of Caspian Sea Day as part of the Taza Qazaqstan environmental culture development initiative.

The program brought together delegations from the Caspian littoral states - Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran and Turkmenistan, as well as representatives of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Volunteers, environmental activists, experts and young people also took part in the events.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

The international volunteer week officially opened on August 6. On August 6-7, participants attended an international seminar and roundtable focused on modern environmental monitoring technologies and scientific research being conducted by Caspian countries.

The events provided a platform for experts, scientists, public representatives and participants from the region to exchange experience and strengthen scientific cooperation aimed at protecting the Caspian Sea’s unique ecosystem.

The following days featured an extensive environmental and educational program. During the One Caspian - One Future facilitation session and Caspian Team Building activities, participants discussed shared goals and approaches to the conservation of the Caspian Sea, exchanged practical experience and strengthened cooperation among volunteer communities from different countries.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

One of the week’s key events was the international environmental marathon Caspian Clean Challenge, held in Aktau on August 8 with the participation of Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mansur Oshurbayev.

Volunteers carried out a large-scale coastal cleanup using a plogging format, collected and sorted waste, and learned about environmental initiatives and green technologies. The same day, the Alley of Friendship of Caspian Region Volunteers was opened, with more than 80 trees planted. Participants also placed a time capsule containing messages for future generations.

On August 9, participants held the Bozzhyra Clean Up campaign in the Bozzhyra tract. They explored the unique landscapes of Mangystau region while taking part in an environmental cleanup aimed at preserving the natural area.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

The search for modern solutions to environmental challenges was another major focus of the week. On August 10-11, the international Caspian Innovation Lab hackathon brought together participants who developed projects designed to help preserve the Caspian region’s ecosystem and presented their ideas to experts.

An open TED-style microphone session was also organized, giving environmental volunteers and experts an opportunity to share their experiences and discuss pressing environmental issues.

The week concluded on August 12 with the international Caspian Talks volunteer summit, which brought together representatives of the volunteer movement and the expert community. The summit featured an awards ceremony for the winners of the international hackathon, as well as a panel discussion focused on exchanging experience and addressing current environmental challenges.

The event concluded with a formal closing ceremony.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

The Caspian Sea Action Week 2026 served as an international platform combining environmental campaigns, volunteer initiatives, expert dialogue and youth cooperation. The organizers said the activities helped raise awareness of the need to protect the Caspian Sea, promote environmental culture and strengthen cooperation among countries in the region on environmental protection.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Japan pledges 3 million US dollars to support Caspian Sea sustainability.