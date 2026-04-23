Kazakhstan reinforces anti-corruption measures

At the meeting of the Anti-Corruption Commission under the President of Kazakhstan on Thursday, the parties reviewed the progress of implementing recommendations by the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO).

The leadership of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and the Ministry of Justice presented their reports.

Noting the importance of the measures being taken to improve anti-corruption efforts, the State Counselor of Kazakhstan, Erlan Karin, emphasized the progressive changes made.

"Today's meeting of the Anti-Corruption Commission takes place after a historically significant event. On March 15, the new Constitution was adopted by a majority vote in a nationwide referendum. This fundamental law enshrines the transition to a 'state for the individual' model, placing citizens' rights, freedoms, and interests at the center of state policy. The new Constitution contains numerous innovations across a wide range of areas: the political system, the economy, social policy, etc. These innovations also include a significant strengthening of anti-corruption measures. In particular, Article 35 states that individuals found guilty by a court of a corruption crime or offense are not eligible to be elected to state bodies or local self-governing bodies. This norm has been enshrined at the constitutional level for the first time," said Erlan Karin.

The State Counselor highlighted that the mentioned reforms will serve as a weighty argument in the upcoming negotiation rounds with GRECO. He emphasized the importance of expanding the international anti-corruption partnerships, including with GRECO, but reminded that the country's national interests remain the highest priority.

Photo credit: Akorda

In conclusion, Erlan Karin stressed that the further entrenchment of the Law and Order principle is a vital guideline in the roll-out of all anti-corruption programs.

As Qazinform previously reported, the nationwide referendum on the new Constitution of Kazakhstan was held on March 15. According to the results of voting, 7,954,667 citizens of Kazakhstan voted in favor of adopting the new Constitution, that is, 87.15% of those who cast ballots. A total of 898,099 people voted against.