Kazakhstan reduces logistics process from 2.5 weeks to 2 days through digitalization

He said digitalization and artificial intelligence are declared national priorities. 2026 has been declared the Year of Digitalization and AI by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

He said over 100 events are held nationwide, the International AI Center Alem.AI and the Alem.cloud supercomputer were launched, and a national AI platform for government agencies was established.

He emphasized that plans for a data center valley for AI, with investments of about 1.5 billion US dollars, are under consideration.

The development of logistics and trading processes' digitalization was spotlighted during the session. 20 digital transformation roadmaps were approved, covering 72 sectors including transport, industry, energy, and agriculture.

e-Joldar, a unified system for digitizing road data and improving infrastructure transparency, was introduced in Kazakhstan.

Along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, the Digital Trade Corridor platform enables real-time cargo tracking, document processing, and integrated customs procedures.

According to the Trade and Integration Ministry, logistics processes have been reduced from weeks to 1–2 days. Customs clearance at the Kazakhstan–China border has been cut to about 30 minutes via Smart Cargo and Keden platforms.

Those gathered stressed that digitalization has become today not only a technological trend but also a practical instrument for raising speed, transparency and competitiveness of trading and logistics processes amid global economic and international trade transformation.

Noteworthy, Kenya offers Kazakhstan logistics hubs to enter African markets.