Kazakhstan records steady demographic rise, now over 20.3 million people

The country’s population remains heavily urbanized, with 12.9 million living in cities and 7.5 million in rural areas. Officials note that natural growth continues to be the primary driver of demographic expansion.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Between January and June 2025, 161,200 births were registered against 64,600 deaths, resulting in a natural increase of 96,700 people. The highest birth rates were recorded in Turkistan Region (21.94 per 1,000 people), Mangystau Region (20.98) and the city of Shymkent (20.63).

In contrast, North Kazakhstan recorded the highest mortality rate at 11.67 per 1,000, followed by East Kazakhstan (11.27) and Karaganda Region (9.33), which officials link to the older age structure of the population.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Migration also became a major factor that contributed to population growth. From January to June 2025, 11,267 people arrived in Kazakhstan, while 3,518 left the country, resulting in a positive net migration of 7,749 people.

“Compared with the same period in 2024, the number of people leaving Kazakhstan decreased by 49.5%, while those arriving decreased by 21%. The country's main migration exchange occurs with the CIS countries,” the bureau noted.

Internal migration showed notable changes as well, with the number of people relocating within Kazakhstan rising by 20.6% compared to last year. Positive net migration was recorded in four regions: Astana (+36,821), Almaty (+16,934), Shymkent (+10,838), and Almaty Region (+5,500).

Earlier, Kazinform reported that the population of Türkiye surpassed 85.824 million as of July 1.