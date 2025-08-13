Population of Türkiye reaches 85.82M as of July 1
The population of Türkiye surpassed 85.824 million as of July 1, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute released on Wednesday, Anadolu reported.
The country's population, which stood at 85.664 million at the end of 2024, rose by 159,910 in the first six months of this year.
The male population comprised 50.01% (42.923 million people), and the female population comprised 49.99% (42.9 million people).
People aged between 25 and 29 formed the largest share in the population, with a portion of 7.7%, followed by 10-14, 15-19, and 40-44, with a portion of 7.5% each.
The smallest share in the population belonged to the individuals aged more than 90, with a portion of 0.3%.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s population increased by 104,000 since early 2025.