Population of Türkiye reaches 85.82M as of July 1

The country's population, which stood at 85.664 million at the end of 2024, rose by 159,910 in the first six months of this year.

The male population comprised 50.01% (42.923 million people), and the female population comprised 49.99% (42.9 million people).

People aged between 25 and 29 formed the largest share in the population, with a portion of 7.7%, followed by 10-14, 15-19, and 40-44, with a portion of 7.5% each.

The smallest share in the population belonged to the individuals aged more than 90, with a portion of 0.3%.

