Autism and growing older

A growing number of older adults are living with autism. A recent global study found that the number of autistic people aged 70 or older increased from about 894,700 in 1990 to nearly 2.5 million in 2021. That figure could reach 5.1 million by 2040.

Part of the rise reflects population growth, but better awareness and expanded diagnostic criteria have also played a major role. Since 2013, adults can officially be diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

Still, research on ageing and autism remains limited. Since 2012, only 0.4% of autism studies have included people in midlife or old age. For years, autism was considered mainly a childhood condition. At the same time, ageing studies often left autistic people out. As a result, many older adults are navigating later life with little clear guidance.

Some findings suggest higher health risks. Studies indicate that older autistic adults may be more likely to experience mood disorders, epilepsy, digestive problems and age related conditions such as osteoporosis, heart disease, Parkinson’s disease and dementia. One large analysis of health records reported that up to 35% of autistic adults over 64 had a dementia diagnosis, compared with 10% in the general population.

Research has also suggested a higher risk of symptoms linked to Parkinson’s disease. However, interpreting these results is complex. Many autistic people have lifelong movement differences, and some have taken medications for years that can cause side effects later in life. Scientists are still trying to determine what is directly related to ageing and what may have been present earlier.

Not all findings are negative. Some brain imaging studies suggest that certain age related changes may not worsen faster in autistic adults than in others. In some cases, researchers found no greater decline in memory compared with non autistic participants. Other studies show mixed results, with some individuals experiencing faster changes and others remaining stable.

Experts stress that autism varies widely from person to person. That diversity makes it harder to draw simple conclusions. Researchers also point to a lack of long term studies that follow people over many years, which are crucial for understanding how ageing unfolds.

Women with autism are another overlooked group. Historically, autism was believed to affect mostly boys, leading to limited research on women. Some studies now suggest that autistic women may experience stronger psychological and physical symptoms during menopause, including anxiety, fatigue and pain. Researchers say better support and health care are needed.

Many older adults were never diagnosed in childhood because autism was not clearly defined or recognized when they were young. A survey in England suggested that more than 90% of autistic people over 50 may be undiagnosed. This makes it harder to provide support and to include them in research.

Scientists say the field is still in its early stages. Much of the current work focuses on describing what ageing looks like for autistic adults, rather than explaining why certain health patterns appear.

