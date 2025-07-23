Kazakhstan records over 15,000 road accidents in H1 2025

According to official data, 15,698 road accidents were registered countrywide in the reporting period, which is 54% more compared to H1 2024.

“Getting behind the wheel of a car, put your phone aside, obey traffic rules and maintain constant focus on the road. Each of us can be the cause of a tragedy - or the one who can prevent it," the agency said.

Earlier it was reported that three people, including a child, died in a road accident in Kostanay region.