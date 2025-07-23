Kazakhstan records over 15,000 road accidents in H1 2025
21:51, 23 July 2025
In the first half of 2025, Kazakhstan recorded 54% increase in the number of road accidents against the same period in 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Government for Citizens.
According to official data, 15,698 road accidents were registered countrywide in the reporting period, which is 54% more compared to H1 2024.
“Getting behind the wheel of a car, put your phone aside, obey traffic rules and maintain constant focus on the road. Each of us can be the cause of a tragedy - or the one who can prevent it," the agency said.
Earlier it was reported that three people, including a child, died in a road accident in Kostanay region.