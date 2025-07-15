EN
    Incidents

    Three die in road accident in Kostanay region

    07:52, 15 July 2025

    Three people, including a child, died in a road accident in Kostanay region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Video screenshot

    The accident occurred on July 14 as Shacman truck and VAZ-2110 collided on the Kostanay-Auliekol-Surgan highway.

    According to preliminary data, driver and two passengers of VAZ-2110 including a child, born 2023, died on scene.

    A pretrial investigation is underway.

    Police urge drivers to be extremely attentive on the roads, strictly follow traffic rules, reminding that even a short-term loss of concentration while driving can result in tragic consequences.

    Road accidents Kazakhstan Kostanay region Incidents
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
