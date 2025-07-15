Three die in road accident in Kostanay region

The accident occurred on July 14 as Shacman truck and VAZ-2110 collided on the Kostanay-Auliekol-Surgan highway.

According to preliminary data, driver and two passengers of VAZ-2110 including a child, born 2023, died on scene.

A pretrial investigation is underway.

Police urge drivers to be extremely attentive on the roads, strictly follow traffic rules, reminding that even a short-term loss of concentration while driving can result in tragic consequences.