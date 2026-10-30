Kazakhstan records one of its largest grain harvests in 15 years

According to the ministry, Kazakhstan has surpassed this year's grain harvest only twice in the past 15 years, both during exceptionally productive seasons.

The ministry also emphasized that this year's harvest stood out not only for its volume but also for the quality of the grain.

"According to preliminary data, around 72% of the soft wheat delivered to grain elevators meets Class 3 quality standards, while 48% of the samples tested have a gluten content exceeding 28%. In Akmola region, Class 3 wheat accounts for 90% of the total, with high-protein (Hi-Pro) wheat making up 70%," the ministry said.

Kazakhstan has also maintained positive momentum in grain exports.

"Over the past two marketing years, Kazakhstan exported 15.5 million and 16 million tons of grain and flour in grain equivalent, respectively, setting records for the country's years of independence. According to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, grain exports reached 1.657 million tons between September 1 and October 19, 2026, an increase of 9%," the ministry noted.

Meanwhile, the use of mineral fertilizers has nearly tripled over the past three years, reaching 1.8 million tons in 2025. Farmers have already applied 2.1 million tons in 2026, approaching the annual target of 2.3 million tons.

The share of elite seeds has also risen to 12%, creating favorable conditions for further improvements in crop yields and agricultural product quality.

The ministry also highlighted the extensive use of agricultural machinery during this year's harvest.

"More than 130,000 tractors, 29,000 combine harvesters, 17,000 reapers, and approximately 130,000 other pieces of agricultural equipment were used during the 2026 harvest. Thanks to the steady modernization of the agricultural machinery fleet between 2023 and 2025, the proportion of worn-out equipment declined from 85% to 65%. The machinery renewal rate is expected to reach 8% by the end of 2026," the ministry added.

A preferential leasing program has also helped accelerate the modernization of Kazakhstan's agricultural machinery fleet.

Since the program was launched, farmers have purchased more than 12,700 tractors and 2,340 combine harvesters through the scheme. Equipment acquired under the program now accounts for approximately 10% of the country's total fleet of tractors and combine harvesters.

Earlier, Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Government to ensure the timely completion of the country’s harvesting campaign.