Kazakhstan records nearly 250,000 births this year

During the first nine months of the year, 249,300 children were born in Kazakhstan, including 128,400 boys and 120,900 girls.

A total of 152.2 thousand children were born in urban areas, while 97.1 thousand were born in rural areas.

The highest birth rates were recorded in the southern and western regions, with the following figures per 1,000 people:

Turkistan region — 22.26 children

Shymkent — 21.46 children

Mangistau region — 21.26 children

This year, the most popular boys’ names were Mukhammed, Alikhan, and Aisultan, while the top names for girls were Aylin, Asylym, and Medina.

