13,000 babies born via IVF in Almaty over 5 years

According to the Almaty branch of the Health Insurance Fund, the IVF program under the CSHI has grown increasingly popular. Consequently, funding levels remain high, with 2.2 billion tenge allocated in 2025.

Accessing IVF under the CSHI requires patients to visit their local clinic, undergo examinations, and confirm a diagnosis of infertility. Within 12 months, the physician forwards the documents to the Commission for High-Tech Medical Services (HTMS). After approval, patients receive a referral and can choose one of seven clinics to carry out the procedure.

“Citizens of Kazakhstan are eligible for the procedure if they meet specific requirements, including reproductive age (Anti-Mullerian Hormone of at least 1 ng/ml), normal somatic and endocrine status, and sufficient ovarian reserve. IVF is open to both married and unmarried couples, provided both partners give written consent,” the Almaty branch of the Health Insurance Fund stated.

