Kazakhstan records nearly 2,000 measles cases

According to the Healthcare Ministry, measles incidence declined countrywide by 85% in 2025 compared to 2024, but since the beginning of this year, 1,951 cases have already been registered.

The highest rates are registered in the cities of Astana and Almaty as well as Zhambyl, and Atyrau regions.

Most cases were detected in children under five, particularly those unvaccinated due to refusals.

Deputy governors of the regions reported on the situation in areas with high infection rates.

Aida Balayeva stressed the need to daily monitor the measles epidemiology at regional headquarters and stressed the personal responsibility of local leaders.

Utmost attention was paid to vaccination coverage. Vaccination rates remain below target in several regions, especially in Mangistau region, where indicators are unmet across all major vaccines. Those attending emphasized gaps create conditions for outbreaks and require stronger outreach at the primary care level.

Following the meeting, Aida Balayeva assigned to strictly control the measles situation and intensify public awareness campaigns on the importance of immunization, particularly in Mangistau.

Earlier, 57 people were hospitalized with measles in West Kazakhstan region.

As written before, over 1,000 measles cases recorded in Kazakhstan in January.