Kazakhstan records lowest infant mortality rates in Central Asia

According to the ministry, infant mortality in Kazakhstan is 3 cases per 1,000 live births.

To note, Kazakhstan fulfilled ahead of time the UN SDGs to reduce infant mortality.

16 new children’s hospitals and perinatal centers will be built countrywide to further raise the availability of medical care.

Development of perinatal care, introduction of advanced technologies and improvement of medical support for maternal and child health led to a reduction in infant mortality.

Today, the survival rate of infants with extremely low birth weight reaches 57%. Further work will be aimed at raising this rate, developing specialized assistance and strengthening the material and technical base of healthcare facilities.

Utmost attention is paid to early detection of congenital diseases and pregnancy care, the ministry said in a statement.

Detection of congenital diseases rose by 12%, and infant mortality due to congenital anomalies declined by 15% thanks to the Analar saulygy (Maternal healthcare) program.

The authorities noted that further development of maternal and child healthcare protection services will be aimed at raising the quality of medical assistance, early detection of risks and ensuring nationwide availability of modern diagnostics and treatments.

Last year, thanks to the WHO and UNICEF recommendations, the country’s maternal mortality ratio decreased by 12% to 10.1 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2024, while infant mortality declined by 11% to 6.88 per 1,000 live births.