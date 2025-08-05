Kazakhstan reports decline in maternal and infant mortality

The Minister said, thanks to the WHO and UNICEF recommendations, the country’s maternal mortality ratio decreased by 12% to 10.1 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2024, while infant mortality declined by 11% to 6.88 per 1,000 live births.

For the past six months of 2025, the maternal mortality rate reduced by 10% more, and newborn deaths by 26%.

She said the country adopted new postpartum haemorrhage prevention techniques. The number of organ preservation surgeries grew by 20%.

Medical equipment availability level reached 87%, and deterioration level reduced from 40% to 37%.

Thanks to the air medical service, 96% of women and babies airlifted in critical condition were saved last year.

As written before, the Health Ministry develops a maternal health program for Kazakh women.