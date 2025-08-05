Kazakhstan reports decline in maternal and infant mortality
Maternal and infant mortality rates have significantly reduced in Kazakhstan, Healthcare Minister Akmaral Alnazarova told the Government meeting, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Minister said, thanks to the WHO and UNICEF recommendations, the country’s maternal mortality ratio decreased by 12% to 10.1 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2024, while infant mortality declined by 11% to 6.88 per 1,000 live births.
For the past six months of 2025, the maternal mortality rate reduced by 10% more, and newborn deaths by 26%.
She said the country adopted new postpartum haemorrhage prevention techniques. The number of organ preservation surgeries grew by 20%.
Medical equipment availability level reached 87%, and deterioration level reduced from 40% to 37%.
Thanks to the air medical service, 96% of women and babies airlifted in critical condition were saved last year.
As written before, the Health Ministry develops a maternal health program for Kazakh women.