Kazakhstan records decade's largest mandarin imports

Kazakhstan imported 75,600 tonnes of mandarins, including tangerines and the satsuma variety, over the first ten months of 2025.

According to the Telegram channel Data Hub, the volume of imported delicious fruit symbolizing the New Year increased 21% year over year. Moreover, it represents the highest level recorded in at least the past decade.

While the current classification of mandarins has only been in place since 2017, import data from 2015–2016 confirms that volumes for all similar citrus categories and hybrids remained significantly lower than today’s figures.

Despite the sharp rise in physical imports, the total value declined from $38 million to $37 million. As a result, the average price per tonne in U.S. dollars dropped by about 20%.

